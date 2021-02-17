The Weeknd Gets a Massive Post-Super Bowl Chart Bump

Virtually 9 full days after the Tremendous Bowl, the ultimate chart numbers are in, and the Weeknd — who turns 31 right this moment, Feb. 16 — noticed an unlimited bump in streams and gross sales due to his dazzling halftime efficiency on the huge sport: in truth, almost each single track he carried out in these 12-ish minutes is within the Rolling Stone Prime 100 Songs chart.

“Blinding Lights,” which is already one of many largest hits within the streaming age, noticed one more bump, almost 15 months after its first launch, hovering again as much as No. 3 (from No. 8) on the songs chart with a bump from round 95,000 track models on Feb. 5 to 153,100 the day after the sport — the track has been on the chart for a whopping 63 weeks. Likewise, “Save Your Tears,” additionally carried out in the course of the halftime present, rockets to No. 4 from No. 6, rising from round 100,000 to just about 145,000 track models. Elsewhere, older hits that the Weeknd carried out on the Tremendous Bowl entered or re-entered the chart: “The Hills” is at No. 32, 2016’s “Starboy” and “Can’t Really feel My Face” are at No. 50 and No. 66, respectively, whereas “I Really feel It Coming” is at No. 84, “In Your Eyes” is at No. 89 and “Earned It (Fifty Shades of Gray)” rounds out the chart at No. 100.

On the albums chart, “After Hours” holds at No. 4 however noticed a big bump in album models, hovering from 34,200 to 57,8000 models, whereas two earlier full-lengths, 2016’s “Starboy” re-enters at No. 20 and 2015’s “Magnificence Behind the Insanity” at No. 25, and his debut mixtape assortment, “Trilogy,” lands at No. 77. Barely extra complicated is the presence of his just-released greatest-hits album, “Highlights,” at simply No. 73 — despite the fact that it contains a few of his largest hits (that is all the way down to a tallying tactic for the chart that solely permits streams for a track to rely for one album, so all these “Blinding Lights” streams are going to “After Hours” album moderately than “Highlights”).

He’s additionally as much as No. 2 (from No. 8) on the Artist 500 most-streamed checklist, with 99.5 million, second solely to Morgan Wallen.

Elsewhere, the Weeknd is No. 1 on Spotify’s International Month-to-month Listeners with 71 million, racked up almost 1.5 million new followers throughout Instagram and Twitter, and he’s bought almost a million tickets for his “After Hours” tour, which has been rescheduled for subsequent 12 months.

See the total songs chart right here. For the album chart, click on right here.