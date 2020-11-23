The Weeknd Lights up American Music Awards Performance

The Weeknd actually lit up Los Angeles along with his American Music Awards efficiency, setting a brand new normal for the how-to-get-creative-with-social-distancing-during-an-awards present.

Enjoying a pyro-loaded medley of “Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears,” the efficiency began off with a solo from famous person saxist Kenny G — who performs on the music’s remix — earlier than reducing to The Weeknd, dressed because the red-suited, busted-nose character featured within the art work, movies and TV appearances round his blockbuster newest album “After Hours.”

On “SNL,” “Jimmy Kimmel” and different TV spots, The Weeknd has tried to interrupt down the proverbial fourth wall by bringing the character and the storyline into these exhibits — and it continued with this efficiency: Slightly than simply having a bandage on his nostril, like he has in most of these spots, his total head was swathed bandages for this one, inflicting greater than a little bit confusion on social media from followers who hadn’t been totally following the surreal storyline that’s advanced over the course of the movies (head right here and right here and right here for extra particulars on all that.)

One fan on Twitter absolutely knew the backstory: @lolwatjustin tweeted, “is The Weeknd gonna be in a full physique solid by the point we get to he Grammys??”

The weekend is sort of over however @TheWeeknd is simply getting began. Who else noticed that world premiere of “Save Your Tears”?! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/W1IGsKYwRK — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

Not that you just wanted to know the storyline to be dazzled by the efficiency: After Kenny G’s intro, the digicam adopted The Weeknd strolling down a bridge throughout the Los Angeles River as a sequence of fireworks and pyrotechnics exploded alongside the best way. It was a masterful feat of timing, camerawork and, evidently, pyrotechnical experience: Even when they nailed the efficiency in a single take, it expended a Fourth of July’s price of pyro in about 5 minutes.

And THAT is the way you do the world premiere efficiency of “Save Your Tears.” @theweeknd #AMAs pic.twitter.com/IQPbbtmx3h — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

He had the bandages on whereas accepting his award for Finest R&B Album as nicely, throughout which he recalled accepting the award from Prince the final time he received it, and dedicating this new award to him.

.@theweeknd accepts the award for Favourite Album – Soul/R&B on the #AMAs! pic.twitter.com/9XWbkl0EFi — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

