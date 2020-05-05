The Weeknd Premieres New Music, ‘I’m a Virgin,’ on ‘American Dad’ – Variety

“I all the time needed to play a character that was the other of the general public’s notion of me — and naturally make enjoyable of myself,” The Weeknd informed Variety about his visitor look on Seth MacFarlane’s long-running animated sequence “American Dad,” which aired Monday, and, it’s secure to say he succeeded on all counts. Within the episode — which The Weeknd, a longtime fan of the present, co-wrote — the singer revealed that regardless of his bawdy public picture, he’s really a virgin, and even sang a track about it.

Whereas the track — which was written particularly for the sequence with Asa Taccone, who additionally co-wrote and co-produced Portugal. The Man’s smash “Really feel It, Nonetheless” and has contributed to his brother Jorma’s group The Lonely Island — isn’t going to present “I Really feel It Coming” a run for its cash within the Weeknd-classic stakes, it’s distinctively him, with an aching vocal and a attribute pause and lilt on the refrain.

“I’m a longtime fan of the present,” The Weeknd informed Variety. “I’ve been watching since highschool however I actually appreciated it about seven years in the past. It’s been operating for therefore lengthy, and I really feel prefer it has a actual cult following. To actually benefit from the present in its entirety it’s important to actually know the characters.”

(Learn Variety‘s unique cowl story on The Weeknd, and our track-by-track interview with him about “After Hours.”)

The Weeknd carried out a completely different self-parody track on “Saturday Night time Dwell” in March, a mock-R&B ballad with Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd known as “On the Sofa.”

And this wasn’t the one animated incarnation of The Weeknd we’re going to listen to within the coming months. “I wish to proceed to create completely different Weeknds in alternate universes,” he stated. “I informed [‘American Dad’ producer-writer Joel Hurwitz] I liked doing voices and wished I may have challenged myself extra in that division, so he took me to the ‘Robotic Rooster’ studio, the place [executive producer-writer] Seth Inexperienced was ready for me. I completely geeked out and he really let me do a number of voices on an episode popping out quickly. The cartoon nerd in me jumped out that day.”