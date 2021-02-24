The Weeknd Recalls Working With Daft Punk

The Weeknd is without doubt one of the nice serial collaborators of this period, and he’s beneficiant along with his reward in regards to the artists he’s labored with, who vary from Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey to Travis Scott and SZA. However when requested about Daft Punk — who introduced their breakup on Monday, and with whom he collaborated on two songs in 2016 for his “Starboy” album — throughout interviews for his Selection cowl story final 12 months, his voice took on tones of awe.

“Oh my God — that’s completely different,” he mentioned. “These guys are one of many causes I make music, so I can’t even evaluate them to different folks. Their branding and the way severely they take their craft and picture and every thing — they’re nearly not even actual,” he laughed, catching the irony of that assertion in mild of the duo’s long-running conceit about being robots. “However severely, they’re very strategic, they’re very good, and so they don’t connect themselves to something they really feel isn’t proper.”

The pioneering electronic-music duo — Thomas Bangalter and Man-Manuel de Homem-Christo — met as youngsters in Paris and fashioned Daft Punk in 1993. Deliberately enigmatic, the duo have been a pioneering pressure in dance music for the reason that mid-Nineteen Nineties, most notably through their debut album “Homework,” their galvanizing 2006-7 tour (immortalized on the “Alive 2007” album) and their 2013 album “Random Entry Recollections,” which spawned the hit single “Get Fortunate” (No. 2 on the Billboard Scorching 100) and received the Grammy for Album of the 12 months in 2014.

“Working with Daft Punk was like, ‘No matter you guys need!,’” the Weeknd recalled with fun. “I simply needed to get into the studio with them — I didn’t even care if we made music, I simply needed to be pals. I met Man-Man first, out partying in L.A., and I truly partied with him greater than I labored with him. He’d would inform me, with loud music enjoying over drinks, how a lot he preferred my work.”

“And we went into the studio in Paris and did each these songs — ‘Starboy’ and ‘I Really feel It Coming’ — within the span of 4 days. ‘Starboy’ was their first American No. 1 music, and ‘I Really feel It Coming’ is up there as one among my favorites for certain. It’s a type of songs that’s like, I can’t consider I made this, it’s so heat!”

The public agreed: “Starboy” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Scorching 100 and “I Really feel It Coming” hit No. 2.



