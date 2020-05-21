The Weeknd Reveals Rescheduled Dates for ‘After Hours’ Tour – Variety

2020 was shaping as much as be one other enormous yr for The Weeknd, with a brand new album, a worldwide tour and never least, a Variety cowl story. Properly, regardless of a worldwide pandemic, the album and canopy story occurred as deliberate, however the tour clearly needed to wait — and on Wednesday afternoon, The Weeknd revealed rescheduled dates for the “After Hours” tour, which remarkably will see practically each present going down nearly precisely a yr after its unique date — solely the New Orleans date has been cancelled.

Late in March, shortly after the tour was postponed, the Weeknd confused to Variety: “The tour continues to be occurring — we’re not canceling. We simply need to rearrange the dates, which is unlucky however definitely comprehensible.”

And positive sufficient, the tour begins in Vancouver, as deliberate, however on June 12 of 2021, and wraps in Berlin in November (full dates under), with extra dates to be introduced quickly.

All tickets will probably be transferable to the newly scheduled dates. The tour asks ticket holders to please maintain on to your tickets as they are going to be honored for the brand new dates. In case you are a ticket holder and can’t make the brand new present, you’ll obtain an e-mail instantly permitting you to request a refund.

Associated Tales

Assist artists Sabrina Claudio, and Don Toliver will proceed on the rescheduled tour for all dates in North America whereas Sabrina Claudio and Black Atlass will help all exhibits within the EU.

NEW ‘THE AFTER HOURS TOUR’ DATES

Sat Jun 12 2021, Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Stay at Rogers Enviornment (Authentic Date: Thu Jun 11 2020)

Solar Jun 13 2021, Vancouver, BC Pepsi Stay at Rogers Enviornment (Authentic Date: Fri Jun 12 2020)

Tue Jun 15 2021, Edmonton Rogers Place (Authentic Date: Solar Jun 14 2020)

Thu Jun 17 2021, Winnipeg Bell MTS Place (Authentic Date: Wed Jun 17 2020)

Sat Jun 19 2021, St. Paul, MN Xcel Vitality Heart (Authentic Date: Mon Jun 22 2020)

Mon Jun 21 2021, Chicago, IL United Heart (Authentic Date: Wed Jun 24 2020)

Thu Jun 24 2021, Detroit, MI Little Caesar’s Enviornment** (Authentic Date: Sat Jun 27 2020)

Fri Jun 25 2021, Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Enviornment (Authentic Date: Fri Jun 26 2020)

Solar Jun 27 2021, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Enviornment (Authentic Date: Mon Jun 29 2020)

Mon Jun 28 2021, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Enviornment (Authentic Date: Tue Jun 30 2020)

Wed Jun 30 2021, Montreal Centre Bell (Authentic Date: Thu Jul 02 2020)

Fri Jul 02 2021, Boston, MA TD Backyard (Authentic Date: Sat Jul 11 2020)

Solar Jul 04 2021, Uncasville, CT Mohegan Solar Enviornment (Authentic Date: Sat Jul 04 2020)

Tue Jul 06 2021, Newark, NJ Prudential Heart (Authentic Date: Tue Jul 07 2020)

Wed Jul 07 2021, Washington, DC Capital One Enviornment (Authentic Date: Mon Jul 13 2020)

Fri Jul 09 2021, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Heart (Authentic Date: Wed Jul 08 2020)

Mon Jul 12 2021, Charlotte, NC Spectrum Heart (Authentic Date: Wed Jul 15 2020)

Tue Jul 13 2021, Atlanta, GA State Farm Enviornment (Authentic Date: Thu Jul 16 2020)

Thu Jul 15 2021, Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Enviornment (Authentic Date: Sat Jul 18 2020)

Fri Jul 16 2021, Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Enviornment (Authentic Date: Solar Jul 19 2020)

Mon Jul 19 2021, Orlando, FL Amway Heart (Authentic Date: Tue Jul 21 2020)

Thu Jul 22 2021, Houston, TX Toyota Heart (Authentic Date: Fri Jul 24 2020)

Fri Jul 23 2021, Dallas, TX American Airways Heart (Authentic Date: Sat Jul 25 2020)

Solar Jul 25 2021, Denver, CO Pepsi Heart (Authentic Date: Mon Jul 27 2020)

Tue Jul 27 2021, Salt Lake Metropolis, UT Vivint Good Residence Enviornment (Authentic Date: Wed Jul 29 2020)

Thu Jul 29 2021, Portland, OR Moda Heart (Authentic Date: Fri Jul 31 2020)

Fri Jul 30 2021, Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome (Authentic Date: Sat Aug 01 2020)

Solar Aug 01 2021, Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Heart (Authentic Date: Thu Aug 06 2020)

Tue Aug 03 2021, Oakland, CA Oakland Enviornment (Authentic Date: Mon Aug 03 2020)

Wed Aug 04 2021, San Jose, CA SAP Heart (Authentic Date: Tue Aug 04 2020)

Fri Aug 06 2021, Anaheim, CA Honda Heart (Authentic Date: Sat Aug 08 2020)

Solar Aug 08 2021, Glendale, AZ Gila River Enviornment (Authentic Date: Tue Aug 11 2020)

Tue Aug 10 2021, San Diego, CA Pechanga Enviornment (Authentic Date: Solar Aug 09 2020)

Fri Aug 13 2021, Los Angeles, CA Staples Heart (Authentic Date: Fri Aug 14 2020)

Sat Aug 14 2021, Los Angeles, CA Staples Heart (Authentic Date: Sat Aug 15 2020)

Solar Aug 15 2021, Los Angeles, CA Staples Heart (Authentic Date: Solar Aug 16 2020)

Wed Aug 18 2021, San Antonio, TX AT&T Heart (Authentic Date: Wed Aug 19 2020)

Thu Aug 19 2021, Ft. Price, TX Dickies Enviornment (Authentic Date: Thu Aug 20 2020)

Sat Aug 21 2021, Tulsa, OK BOK Heart (Authentic Date: Sat Aug 22 2020)

Solar Aug 22 2021, Omaha, NE CHI Well being Heart Omaha (Authentic Date: Solar Aug 23 2020)

Tue Aug 24 2021, St. Louis, MO Enterprise Heart (Authentic Date: Tue Aug 25 2020)

Wed Aug 25 2021, Nashville, TN Bridgestone Enviornment (Authentic Date: Wed Aug 26 2020)

Sat Aug 28 2021, Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Authentic Date: Fri Aug 28 2020)

Solar Aug 29 2021, Buffalo, NY KeyBank Heart (Authentic Date: Tue Sep 01 2020)

Tue Aug 31 2021, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Enviornment (Authentic Date: Mon Aug 31 2020)

Thu Sep 02 2021, New York, NY Madison Sq. Backyard (Authentic Date: Thu Sep 03 2020)

Mon Oct 04 2021, Stockholm, Sweden Ericcson Globe (Authentic Date: Wed Nov 04 2020)

Wed Oct 06 2021, Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Enviornment (Authentic Date: Tue Nov 03 2020)

Sat Oct 09 2021, Oslo, Norway Telenor Enviornment (Authentic Date: Fri Nov 06 2020)

Mon Oct 11, 2021 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Enviornment (Authentic Date: Solar Nov 08, 2020)

Wed Oct 13 2021, Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis (Authentic Date: Mon Oct 26 2020)

Fri Oct 15 2021, France, Paris Accorhotels Enviornment (Authentic Date: Thu Nov 12 2020)

Sat Oct 16 2021, France, Paris Accorhotels Enviornment (Authentic Date: Wed Nov 11 2020)

Solar Oct 17 2021, France, Paris Accorhotels Enviornment (Authentic Date: Fri Nov 13 2020)

Tue Oct 19 2021, Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome (Authentic Date: Tue Oct 27 2020)

Fri Oct 22 2021, Birmingham, UK Enviornment (Authentic Date: Fri Oct 16 2020)

Solar Oct 24 2021, Manchester, UK Enviornment (Authentic Date: Mon Oct 19 2020)

Mon Oct 25 2021, London, UK The O2 (Authentic Date: Solar Oct 11 2020)

Fri Oct 29 2021, London, UK The O2 (Authentic Date: Tue Oct 13 2020)

Sat Oct 30 2021, London, UK The O2 (Authentic Date: Fri Oct 23 2020)

Solar Oct 31 2021, London, UK The O2 (Authentic Date: Mon Oct 12 2020)

Wed Nov 03 2021, Newcastle, UK Utilita Enviornment (Authentic Date: Thu Oct 15 2020)

Fri Nov 05 2021, Cologne, Germany Lanxess Enviornment (Authentic Date: Mon Nov 09 2020)

TBD Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro (Authentic Date: Solar Oct 18 2020)

Mon Nov 08 2021, Czech Republic, Prague O2 Enviornment (Authentic Date: Solar Nov 01 2020)

Tue Nov 09 2021, Munich, Germany Olympiahalle (Authentic Date: Sat Oct 31 2020)

Thu Nov 11 2021, Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Enviornment (Authentic Date: Thu Oct 29 2020)