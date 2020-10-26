The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch Lead 2020 American Music Awards Nominations

The Weeknd and Roddy Wealthy lead the 2020 American Music Awards nominees, with Megan Thee Stallion subsequent with 5 and Unhealthy Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Woman Gaga and Taylor Swift tied with 4, nominee Dua Lipa introduced on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The present will air stay from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, in line with the announcement.

Two-time AMA winner The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch collected eight American Music Award nominations every, probably the most of any nominee, each incomes a nomination for the night time’s high award, Artist of the Yr.

First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion earned 5 nominations, changing into probably the most nominated feminine artist this yr, together with nods within the New Artist of the Yr and Collaboration of the Yr classes. And in a six-way tie, Unhealthy Bunny, Justin Bieber, Woman Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned 4 nominations every.

Nominees for the Artist of the Yr class are Justin Bieber, Put up Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Swift is the present record-holder for many wins on this class with 5, and will additionally break her personal document for many AMA wins of all time, 29, ought to she win in any of the 4 classes she’s nominated in.

Voting is now open for all AMA classes. For extra data, go to TheAMAs.com/Vote

The American Music Awards is seen in additional than 200 international locations and territories around the globe. Nominees are primarily based on key fan interactions – as mirrored on the Billboard charts – together with streaming, album and digital music gross sales, radio airplay and social exercise. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its information companions MRC Knowledge and Subsequent Large Sound, and replicate the time interval of Sept. 27, 2019, by way of Sept. 24, 2020. The American Music Awards winners are voted completely by followers.