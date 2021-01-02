General News

The Weeknd Shows Love For LOONA And The Boyz's Collab Performance Of "Blinding Lights"

January 2, 2021
LOONA and The Boyz caught The Weeknd’s eye with their joint efficiency on the 2020 MBC Music Pageant!

Throughout the year-end music present, which aired on December 31, The Boyz and LOONA teamed up for a particular dance efficiency set to The Weeknd’s smash hit “Blinding Lights.”

On January 1 native time, the Canadian celebrity confirmed love for the efficiency on his Instagram story, the place he posted a screenshot from MBC’s YouTube clip of the 2 teams’ collaboration.

Take a look at The Boyz and LOONA’s efficiency of “Blinding Lights” under!

You can too watch the total 2020 MBC Music Pageant with English subtitles right here:

