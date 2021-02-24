The Weeknd Signs With CAA in All Areas Worldwide

The Weeknd has signed with CAA in all areas worldwide, the corporate introduced Wednesday. He was beforehand represented by WME.

The artist — who has launched 4 studio albums, three full-length mixtapes, an EP and dozens of singles and featured appearances over the previous 10 years — has received three Grammy Awards, 5 American Music Awards, 10 Juno Awards and has been nominated for an Academy Award. He was featured on TIME Journal’s 100 Most Influential Individuals of 2020, and not too long ago was the headline performer on the Tremendous Bowl LV Halftime Present. He gave an unprecedented career-spanning interview for a Selection cowl story in April of final 12 months.

The latest launch of his fourth album, “After Hours,” made The Weeknd the primary artist to high the Billboard 200, Billboard Sizzling 100, Billboard Artist 100, Sizzling 100 Songwriters, and Sizzling 100 Producers charts concurrently. The Weeknd additionally not too long ago introduced his return to the worldwide stage with the highly-anticipated After Hours World Tour, which went on sale on February 8 and is about to kick off in January 2022. He’s managed by Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Amir “Money” Esmailian.

“Abel, Sal and their staff are as formidable in their considering as we’re, clearly seeing the particular alternatives they’ve, each in constructing their enterprise to new heights and having a significant cultural influence,” mentioned CAA’s Christian Carino. “We’re honored to play a job in serving to form Abel’s subsequent chapter.”

The Weeknd’s legal professional is Kenny Meiselas of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. He’s represented in press worldwide by Kathryn Frazier proprietor of Biz 3.