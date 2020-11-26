The Weeknd Slams the Grammys Again

The Weeknd, who started sounding off on social media on Tuesday night time over his being shockingly shut out of Grammy nominations in a yr he dominated, stored up his criticism on Wednesday afternoon, posting a press release on Instagram that reads:

“Collaboratively planning a efficiency for weeks to not being invited? In my view zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

What that refers to, sources inform Selection, is the following:

Together with most of the remainder of the world, The Weeknd’s group and Grammy organizers assumed that he could be one in all the yr’s greatest nominees and have been in superior discussions about his efficiency on the present. Nonetheless, the negotiations turned fraught when he was additionally provided the Tremendous Bowl halftime spot, which takes place per week after the Grammys.

Sources say the dialogue turned contentious and extended, however ultimately it was agreed that he may carry out on each reveals — solely to search out out on Tuesday morning, together with the remainder of the world, that he’d obtained no nominations in any respect.

Not surprisingly, after weeks of laborious and probably costly (contemplating that attorneys have been most likely concerned) negotiations, the group’s response was stated to be an exceedingly indignant “Are you kidding me?,” and suspected that the transfer was some type of revenge. Nonetheless, that principle is sophisticated by the proven fact that sources say the two sides had come to an settlement and The Weeknd would you should definitely draw many viewers to the present, so aside from pure spite, the Recording Academy would haven’t any actual motive to do such a factor.

Nonetheless, The Weeknd and his group went on social media late Tuesday, calling the Grammys “corrupt” and demanding transparency. That received a extra detailed response from Grammy chief Harvey Mason, jr., than he had given beforehand, together with when he was questioned extensively by Selection on the matter on Monday.

He wrote, “We perceive that The Weeknd is dissatisfied at not being nominated,” he continues. “I used to be stunned and may empathize with what he’s feeling. His music this yr was glorious, and his contributions to the music neighborhood and broader world are worthy of everybody’s admiration. We have been thrilled after we came upon he could be acting at the upcoming Tremendous Bowl and we might have beloved to have him additionally carry out on the Grammy stage the weekend earlier than.

“Sadly, yearly, there are fewer nominations than the variety of deserving artists. However as the solely peer-voted music award, we are going to proceed to acknowledge and have fun excellence in music whereas shining a lightweight on the many wonderful artists that make up our international neighborhood. To be clear, voting in all classes ended effectively earlier than The Weeknd’s efficiency at the Tremendous Bowl was introduced, so by no means may it have affected the nomination course of.”

Which is basically saying that the nominations and the present should not related — a stance supported by the proven fact that the Grammys had nothing to win by not having The Weeknd carry out.

However it nonetheless leaves open the query of how the most commercially and critically profitable artist of the yr probably may have been utterly neglected by the whole Grammy nominating physique. The rising consideration round the subject solely shines extra gentle on that query.

In an interview with Selection on Monday, Mason stood by the Grammy nominating course of, even in gentle of such an egregious omission.

“I don’t assume this calls it into query, truthfully,.” he stated. “The course of is there so we will proceed to watch excellence. I used to be in the “core room” this yr [which decides the Big Four] and I noticed, and the people who have been in it are music professionals — they’re glorious, at the high of their craft in songwriting and producing, and there are plenty of artists. They have been critically listening to each track that got here throughout their desks — or digital desks — so I don’t assume it reveals a flaw in the course of.”

Earlier on Friday, Elton John weighed in by way of Instagram, saying that “Blinding Lights” is each the high track and file of the yr, in his opinion, including “#GrammySnub.”