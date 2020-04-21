The Weeknd Stays on Top of Album Charts for Fourth Consecutive Week – Variety

The Weeknd’s “After Hours” has saved its No. 1 place on the Rolling Stone albums chart for a fourth consecutive week, adopted by new releases from Tory Lanez and the Strokes debuting within the prime 10.

Although its complete album models decreased from 90,200 to 74,100, “After Hours” was in a position to clinch the highest spot but once more. Creeping simply behind the Weeknd is Grammy-nominated rapper Tory Lanez along with his mixtape “The New Toronto 3,” coming in with 56,600 album models in its first week.

Additionally of be aware is the Strokes’ comeback file “The New Irregular,” which debuted on the chart at No. 9. With a complete of 33,800 album models, it’s the one rock album to make it within the prime 10 this week. As well as, the “Trolls: World Tour” soundtrack jumped as much as No. 15 with a lift from the movie’s launch, with a complete of 22,200 album models.

As for the songs chart, Drake’s viral hit “Toosie Slide” stays at No. 1 for a second week after knocking the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” to No. 2 final week. “Toosie Slide” has 239,000 track models and 26.6 million streams, dropping steam from final week however nonetheless going sturdy. The prime new entry is Twenty One Pilots with their quarantine anthem, “Degree of Concern,” which has racked up 78,200 track models since its launch on April 9.

Although he’s held his personal for a month now, the Weeknd might need to arrange for an overthrow subsequent week. With final Friday’s surprising launch of DaBaby’s third studio album, “Blame It on Child,” the charts are set for a shakeup.