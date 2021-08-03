The Weeknd Stocks Fragment Of New Track

The Weeknd has shared a snippet of a brand new dance monitor on social media.



The hitmaker ‘Save Your Tears’ teases fanatics {that a} new generation is at the method after he dressed his regulate ego ‘After Hours’ in a pink swimsuit for his seriously acclaimed 2020 album.

And he simply posted a clip of a brand new track on Twitter, pointing out that his new generation has begun.

He wrote: “f*** it … IT STARTS TONIGHT. (sic)”

The clip, which lasts simply over a minute, has been considered greater than 1,000,000 occasions in only a few hours.

The preview comes after The Weeknd — whose actual identify is Abel Tesfaye — lately tweeted that he’s “truly proud” of his upcoming album, insisting it’s “a complete frame of labor.”

In Might, the 31-year-old celebrity formally stated good-bye to his pink swimsuit on the 2021 Billboard Track Awards.

On the finish of its acceptance speech for Best Scorching 100 Artist, The Weeknd said, “I need to thank God I don’t need to put on that pink swimsuit anymore.”

His two-part album for his fourth studio album used to be whole with gloves and a face bandage.

The hitmaker ‘Blinding Lighting fixtures’ wore the gown for his look on the Tremendous Bowl, the MTV Video Track Awards and the AMAs.

The Weeknd — who additionally took the degree dressed in facial prosthetics — defined how the bandages mirrored the absurdity of celebrities present process cosmetic surgery and manipulating their look for validation.

He prior to now stated: “The which means of the entire headscarf is a mirrored image at the absurd tradition of Hollywood celebrities and those who manipulate themselves for superficial causes to thrill and be validated.

“It’s all a development and we see The Persona’s storyline getting increasingly unhealthy and absurd as his tale progresses.”

This text firstly ran celebretainment.com.

