The Weeknd Talks ‘American Dad’ Guest Appearance – Variety

Contemplating his moody and at-times darkish public persona, it might come as a shock to search out out that The Weeknd is a loyal fan of TBS’ long-running animated collection “American Dad.” A lot, in actual fact, that he not solely makes a visitor look within the new episode that premieres Monday night time, he even co-wrote the present — and can premiere a brand new track, written with Asa Taccone from The Lonely Island, particularly for the collection.

Watch an unique preview of the present above.

Trailers and pictures from the episode — by which we’ll see “Stan abducting The Weeknd to show Roger a lesson” — aired final week, however there are many surprises in retailer, as he tells Variety within the unique interview under. The look is the newest in The Weeknd’s uncommon however fast-growing appearing resume, which features a cameo (as himself) in Adam Sandler’s current movie “Uncut Gems,” a 3rd look on “Saturday Night time Reside” in March, and — most impressively — his current collection of movies for songs from his new album, “After Hours,” which dropped on March 20. He additionally talks about forthcoming voice work on “Robotic Hen” — and divulges that he has an concept for the longest-running TV collection in historical past …

Judging by your Instagram posts, you appear fairly enthusiastic about your look on the present.

I’m a longtime fan of the present. I’ve been watching since highschool however I actually appreciated it about seven years in the past. It’s been operating for therefore lengthy, and I really feel prefer it has an actual cult following. To actually benefit from the present in its entirety it’s a must to actually know the characters.

Do you’ve a favourite episode?

“The One That Bought Away,” “The ‘American Dad’ After College Particular” and “Dope and Religion” are my favourite episodes — that’s once I knew the present was particular. It was truly “The One That Bought Away” that basically impressed me to wish to write an episode.

What are you able to inform us in regards to the track that’s premiering on tonight’s present?

I don’t wish to say an excessive amount of, as a result of it’s a shock for followers. Additionally a giant shout out to Asa [Taccone], who’s a f—ing genius producer/author. Undoubtedly can be collaborating with him extra sooner or later.

Is the track an outtake from one other undertaking, or was it written particularly for the present?

Once you hear the track you’ll perceive that it’s particularly for the present. I all the time needed to play a personality that was the alternative of the general public’s notion of me — and naturally make enjoyable of myself. As soon as I used to be given the chance I took full benefit. [Writer-producer] Joel Hurwitz believed within the imaginative and prescient and he helped execute it superbly.

Your appearing resume is getting increasingly more uncommon with every look – how do you’re feeling this undertaking rounded out your abilities and expertise?

I wish to proceed to create completely different Weeknds in alternate universes. There weren’t many challenges, because the appearing was fairly simple. I informed Joel I cherished doing voices and wished I might have challenged myself extra in that division, so he took me to the “Robotic Hen” studio, the place [executive producer-writer] Seth Inexperienced was ready for me. I completely geeked out and he truly let me do a number of voices on an episode popping out quickly. The cartoon nerd in me jumped out that day.

What are another exhibits or initiatives – animated or no – you’d wish to work on?

“American Dad” was every little thing I needed. It’s going to be laborious to beat this within the TV cartoon world, however an apparent bucket listing could be to work on “The Simpsons.” That will be a dream — and in the event that they’re studying this, I even have a fairly cool concept in the event that they’re down.