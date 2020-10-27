The Weeknd Teams Up With Oneohtrix Point Never on ‘No Nightmares’

As a part of a five-song preview of his forthcoming album “Magic,” Oneohtrix Point Never has dropped a collaboration with The Weeknd titled “No Nightmares.” It’s a gradual and craving ballad that recollects “Scared to Love” from The Weeknd’s smash album launched in March, “After Hours.”

The Weeknd-featured monitor seems on the finish of a five-song launch titled “Noon Suite” (which adopted a “Drive Time Suite” from final month). Take heed to the music under.

Oneohtrix Point Never, a veteran digital artist whose actual identify is Daniel Lopatin, has been collaborating extensively with The Weeknd in latest months and even accompanied him on “Saturday Evening Dwell” again in March. The Weeknd is an govt producer of “Magic.”

The suite is a becoming preview of the album, which swings between experimental sounds, hovering, pop-inflected songs and discordant textures, just like the “Cross Speak II” that opens the suite. Though Lopatin’s vocals are normally closely handled and the lyrics are sometimes unintelligible, his manufacturing and preparations are among the many most progressive up to now decade of digital music.

In response to the announcement, the album, which additionally options from Caroline Polachek, Arca, Nate Boyce and Nolanberollin, “loosely summons the broadcasting logic of radio dayparts, switching on within the morning and shutting very late at night time, whereas seamlessly latticed along with kaleidoscopic, twitchy transformations of sound between the dials to type a darkly humorous reflection on American music tradition.” There are a number of references to terrestrial radio all through the album, together with on “Cross Speak II.

Late final yr, Lopatin scored the Safdie Brothers’ noir thriller “Uncut Gems,” which starred Adam Sandler and options The Weeknd portraying himself in his big-screen debut.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries