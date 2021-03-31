The Weeknd Unveils NFT With Unique Song and Artwork

The Weeknd has introduced a brand new, unique NFT assortment of paintings and new music, that might be out there completely on Nifty Gateway. The limited-time public sale might be held on Saturday, April third at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. The assortment will embody new music and restricted version artwork.

In accordance the announcement, the marketing campaign will start with an open version flash sale for 3 completely different visible artworks, every with a filtered phase of the brand new tune. There might be an infinite quantity of those works out there to buy for a restricted time.

Second, there might be a 24-hour public sale for “an unique 1-of-1 piece of artwork” backed by the brand new tune, in full and unfiltered. The winner of this public sale would be the solely particular person to have this tune, as The Weeknd won’t be releasing the tune on any platforms sooner or later.

The paintings for these items was developed by Unusual Loop Studios in collaboration with The Weeknd.

The Weeknd mentioned: “Blockchain is democratizing an trade that has traditionally been saved shut by the gatekeepers. I’ve all the time been on the lookout for methods to innovate for followers and shift this archaic music biz and seeing NFT’s permitting creators to be seen and heard greater than ever earlier than on their phrases is profoundly thrilling. I intend to contribute to this motion and can see that very quickly it is going to be weaved into the music trade’s mechanics.”

Nifty Gateway co-founder Duncan Cock-Foster mentioned: “The Weeknd’s entry into the NFT house marks a seminal second in NFT historical past. One of the vital influential R&B singers of our era creating on this new medium is large validation for your complete NFT house. We’re thrilled to current this distinctive, lovely assortment to the world.”