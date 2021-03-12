The Weeknd ‘Will No Longer Submit My Music to the Grammys’

UPDATED: When the 2021 Grammy Award nominations had been introduced in November, 1000’s of individuals had been shocked to see that the Weeknd — one among the most commercially and critically profitable artists of the previous 12 months, whose single “Blinding Lights” simply turned the first track ever to spend a full 12 months in the High 10 of the Billboard Sizzling 100 — was not nominated for any awards.

The inexplicable and/or suspicious snub, the largest in Grammy historical past, might solely be defined as the work of the “secret committees” of business veterans, executives and artists who decide the nominees in sure, however not all, classes. The work of the committees was singled out for alleged insider dealing in a blockbuster authorized criticism by Deborah Dugan, who was ousted as president/CEO of the Recording Academy final 12 months after serving simply eight months, as a logo of longstanding corruption inside the Grammy paperwork. Whereas the Weeknd and his crew had mainly allowed the state of affairs to die down in current weeks, as he carried out as the Tremendous Bowl’s headlining halftime performer final month, it flared up once more on the Thursday earlier than the Grammys when he stated in an announcement to the New York Instances that he’ll boycott the awards, not less than till change is instituted.

“Due to the secret committees,” the Weeknd stated, “I’ll now not enable my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

It’s actually potential that the committees — or the voters for the classes that don’t have secret committees — didn’t give the Weekend sufficient votes, or that some computation-process oddity was liable for the snub. However few actually consider it, and a number of theories have been posited, mostly that somebody, and it’s not clear who, merely didn’t need the Weeknd to carry out at each the Grammys and the Tremendous Bowl, which had been initially scheduled only a week aside (the Grammys had been moved from Jan. 31 to this Sunday due to a coronavirus spike in Southern California). That principle is made much more complicated by the proven fact that the Weeknd’s crew, the NFL, CBS (which broadcasts each the Grammys and the Tremendous Bowl) and Tremendous Bowl halftime advisor Roc Nation held in depth conferences and labored out the state of affairs in order that he might do each — solely to have the difficulty grow to be moot days later, when the Weeknd was excluded from the nominations and successfully out of the working to be a performer on the present.

Amongst a number of different claims, Dugan’s criticism alleges that some board members on the “secret committees” symbolize or have relationships with nominated artists; that the Board makes use of these committees as a chance to push ahead artists with whom they’ve relationships; and that the Board additionally manipulates the nominations course of to make sure that sure songs or albums are nominated when the producer of the Grammys desires a specific track carried out throughout the present. The authorized state of affairs between Dugan and the Recording Academy is ongoing, and each have declined requests by Selection for remark.

Requested about the snub by Selection on the day the nominations had been introduced, interim Grammy chief Harvey Mason jr., who changed Dugan, declined to discover fault with the Academy’s course of, saying, “it actually simply comes down to the voting physique that decides. We now have eight nomination slots to fill in [the “Big Four” categories: Best Album, Song, Record and New Artist], 5 in others, and the voters vote for his or her favorites.”

Requested once more about the state of affairs earlier this week, Mason advised Selection: “A few of it was [decided by] the [secret] nominating committees and a few was the voting physique, as a result of a few of the awards he was eligible for didn’t have nominating committees, so it was a mixture of each. However once more, it’s unlucky, we by no means like to see any individual as proficient as the Weeknd get omitted or really feel omitted. It’s not one thing any of us are glad about.”

Nonetheless, the Weeknd’s state of affairs encompasses far more than offended followers or an artist’s comprehensible confusion and damage over one among the largest albums of the previous decade being inexplicably excluded from the music world’s prime awards: It appears to be proof of deep dysfunction — or worse — in the nominating technique of these awards.

Requested if the egregious snub implies that the Academy will take into account altering its guidelines at its forthcoming board conferences in Might, Mason stated, “The course of is certainly one thing that we’re going to proceed to have a look at and proceed to be sure that it’s evolving as music continues to evolve,” including “I’ll hopefully have extra issues to speak about in the future.”

Mason, who can also be chair of the Academy’s Board of Trustees, is predicted to step down for a brand new, everlasting president/CEO in Might, though the choice course of remains to be underway.

Wassim Slaiby, the supervisor of the Weeknd, advised the Instances an e-mail interview that it was nonetheless unclear why his consumer was not nominated. “We had been many weeks and dozens of calls in with the Grammy crew round Abel’s efficiency proper up to the day of nominations being introduced,” stated Slaiby, who is called Sal. “We had been scratching our heads in confusion and wished solutions.”

Reps for the Weeknd, his label, Republic Data, and the Recording Academy declined or didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s requests for additional remark.

Slaiby stated he hopes the Weeknd’s stand evokes different artists to converse out in opposition to the secret committees.

“The Grammys ought to deal with their legacy and clear it up to increase the bar to a stage the place everybody may very well be proud to maintain up that award,” he stated. “That is Harvey’s probability to step up and have his legacy be the man who received the Grammys lastly proper.”