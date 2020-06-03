The Weeknd’s Black Panther Lawsuit Has Reached Its Conclusion

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Earlier this 12 months, a lawsuit was filed in opposition to musical artists The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar, as a monitor from their Black Panther soundtrack was accused of infringing on the copyright of a pre-existing tune. That case didn’t take lengthy to resolve, as solely a few months later, a choice has been made to dismiss the dispute, to the satisfaction of each events.