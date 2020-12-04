The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’: Variety Hitmakers Record of the Year

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is indisputably one of the landmark songs of 2020 —and the solely cause it isn’t much more dominant is as a result of it was launched on Nov. 29, 2019, and racked up important numbers that yr as effectively.

Written by The Weeknd with Max Martin (the most profitable songwriter-producer of the previous 25 years) and Oscar Holter and produced by the trio with Jason “DaHeala” Quenneville and Ahmad “Stomach” Balshe, the music has racked up a jaw-dropping 4.5 billion international streams. It’s the most-streamed music of the yr on Spotify and the ninth most-streamed music on the platform of all time (and it’s barely a yr previous). It’s Billboard’s No. 1 Record of the yr and set an all-time document for the longest-running Prime 5 and Prime 10 document in the Sizzling 100’s 62-year historical past. It’s the most performed music on America’s largest radio community, iHeartRadio, and has been utilized in every part from Pepsi and Mercedes advertisements to “Wrestlemania,” and it topped the singles charts in 19 main international locations, for a number of weeks in lots of of them.

With a crystalline synth hook straight out of 1985, the music’s preliminary success gave The Weeknd the validation he wanted to push forward with the adventurous songs on his newest album, “After Hours,” which was launched in March, a number of months after “Blinding Lights” dropped. Actually, in an early signal of the music’s longevity, it didn’t prime the Alpha Information charts till April.

“At first I felt like I went overboard with ambition,” The Weeknd advised Variety earlier this yr. “I’m formidable, however I assumed possibly it was an excessive amount of. Nevertheless it wasn’t till folks preferred ‘Blinding Lights” that I used to be like, ‘That is so not what now’s, and other people cherished it anyway.’”

Trying again over an unprecedented yr that The Weeknd dominated, all of it started with “Blinding Lights” (regardless that “Heartless” was launched a couple of days earlier) — and whereas the music soundtracked some harrowing occasions, it additionally has come to represent energy and triumphing over adversity.

And with The Weeknd headlining the Tremendous Bowl Halftime present on Jan. 31 — the world’s greatest stage for a musician, by far — the story remains to be unfolding.