‘The Wendy Williams Present’ Taking Hiatus From Remote Episodes – Variety

Wendy Williams is taking a hiatus from her daytime discuss present, resulting from signs of fatigue surrounding Graves’ illness, Variety has realized completely.

“The Wendy Williams Present,” which has been filming distant episodes from Williams’ New York Metropolis dwelling in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, will probably be on hiatus via at the least this week. A return date has not been set, right now.

Repeats of “The Wendy Williams Present” will air, whereas the present is on hiatus.

“Lately, Wendy has been coping with signs from her Graves’ illness which is inflicting fatigue. In session along with her physician and as a precautionary measure, she will probably be taking a while off as she continues to obtain therapy,” a spokesperson for the present says in a press release to Variety. “We sit up for welcoming Wendy again quickly and persevering with the ‘[email protected]’ reveals. Extra updates on a return date will observe.”

Williams first introduced to her viewers that she was identified with Graves’ illness in early 2018. Graves’ illness is a situation that causes the immune system to assault the thyroid.

This isn’t the primary time Williams has taken a hiatus from her hit syndicated present. In Feb. 2018, Williams took a three-week break from the present, when she introduced her analysis, along with hyperthyroidism. The host additionally took an prolonged six-week depart of absence in Jan. 2019, resulting from well being issues after ongoing surgical procedure for a shoulder fracture she mentioned she sustained the yr earlier than. In Mar. 2019, Williams revealed via an emotional monologue throughout a stay broadcast that she had been dwelling in a sober home.

Information of Williams’ hiatus comes because the present has hit a stride in its “[email protected]” distant episodes, discovering a brand new fan of none aside from comic and fellow discuss present host John Oliver, who praised Williams’ candid demeanor on his HBO present.

“The Wendy Williams Present” has been renewed by the Fox Tv Stations via the 2021-2022 season, which is able to deliver the syndicated talker via 13 seasons.