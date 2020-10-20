The West Wing and One Tree Hill are coming to All 4

Each political drama-lovers and followers of sweet sixteen TV collection are in for a deal with this month with US classics The West Wing and One Tree Hill crossing the pond to All 4 on the finish of October.

Simply in time for the 2020 US election, all seven seasons of Aaron Sorkin’s Emmy-winning collection The West Wing might be out there to stream on All 4 from twenty first October – with Martin Sheen starring as democratic president Jed Bartlet.

The political drama follows the lives of West Wing staffers inside the White Home, from the president himself to his advisers, whose private lives typically change into entangled with their skilled duties.

Starring high performing expertise similar to Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Alda, The West Wing ran from 1999 till 2006, with HBO Max not too long ago premiering a one-off reunion particular.

For these as a substitute in search of a welcome distraction from the upcoming election, All 4 may also change into the house of sweet sixteen drama One Tree Hill from thirtieth October onwards.

The CW collection, which ran from 2003 till 2012, follows Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas Scott (Chad Michael Murray) – two estranged half-brothers residing in a small North Carolina city who cross paths after they each be a part of their highschool’s basketball staff.

Starring the likes of Hilarie Burton, Bethany Pleasure Lenz, Robert Buckley and Austin Nichols, all 9 collection of One Tree Hill might be out there to stream from the top of October.

All 4’s Head of Sequence Acquisitions Nick Lee stated of the additions: “All eyes flip to The West Wing over the subsequent few weeks and so there couldn’t be a extra becoming time to deliver this large of a present to All 4.”

“Proving that teen romance and sibling rivalries could be simply as gripping as Capitol Hill, One Tree Hill may also slam dunk onto the platform in its entirety. Bringing these two main hits, alongside Malcolm within the Center which landed on the two October, we’ve risen to a brand new excessive within the high quality of our line-up. Comfortable Streaming!”