‘The West Wing’ Title Sequence Takes on Trump on ‘Stephen Colbert’

“The West Wing” is again – and its opening credit look a bit of completely different, due to a spoof on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.”

Followers of “The West Wing” rejoiced on Thursday when it was introduced that solid members Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff and Bradley Whitford could be returning for an Oct. 15 particular on HBO Max benefitting When We All Vote. On Friday, Janney, Schiff, Sheen, Whitford and creator Aaron Sorkin made an look on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” by way of Zoom to speak concerning the particular, and the way “The West Wing” could also be completely different if it aired at this time.

This included airing a remake of the present’s title sequence with the real-life presidential administration – lots of which have examined optimistic for COVID-19 over the previous week. As a substitute of smiling faces, the spoof reveals the empty area that’s at present left behind within the west wing. President Donald Trump is known as “coronavirus-in-chief,” and the credit score for creator goes to “willful stupidity.”

Throughout Colbert’s interview with the solid, Sorkin disputed calling the upcoming particular a “reunion,” though they haven’t been seen collectively in practically 15 years. In distinction to the numerous Zoom reunions of the previous six months, “The West Wing” solid will recreate season 3 episode 14, “Hartsfield’s Touchdown,” from Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theater, restaged as if it had been a play.

“It’s not a reunion present. Reunion reveals have this sure stigma hooked up to them, that you just really feel prefer it’s going to be a ‘Very Brady Christmas.’ Over time I’ve resisted the alternatives to do a reunion present, however this chance got here alongside to do one thing at an important time for When We All Vote,” Sorkin mentioned. “So, whereas it’s a group of individuals coming again collectively after having not been collectively for some time, it isn’t a reunion. It has a function.”

Sorkin additionally shared that he doesn’t imagine Trump shall be portrayed onscreen anytime quickly.

“Writers are going to have rather a lot to jot down about from these previous 4 or 5 years. However I believe that you just’ll very seldom see Donald Trump as an onstage or onscreen character,” Sorkin mentioned. “He’ll be offstage, he’ll be in information footage, as a result of he’s implausible.”

Watch the complete interview beneath.