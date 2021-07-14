The Wheel of Time pronounces that it’s going to have a trilogy: the primary movie will characteristic the screenwriter of X-Males: First Elegance and Thor

Screenwriter Zack Stentz (X-Males: First Elegance and Thor) has been employed to write the script for the primary movie of a brand new Wheel of Time trilogy. In keeping with The Hollywood Reporter, Stentz will likely be in command of the script for the primary of 3 movies, known as Age of Legends. This information comes simply when lovers of the books are ready the premiere of the primary season of the sequence with the similar identify on Amazon, which has already introduced a 2nd season.

“I’ve been keen on Robert Jordant’s paintings for a few years, and it’s particularly his allusions to the origins and backstory of The Wheel of Time that I’ve all the time discovered maximum intriguing.“Stentz mentioned in a commentary.”I am excited to carry this period to existence that Robert Jordan conceptualized“.

Age of Legends, the primary movie within the trilogy, will likely be produced through Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions along Ted Box and Justin Smith of Radar Photos. James Leon, Eva Longoria and Mike McGuiness will function government manufacturers at the movie.

Even if Age of Legends isn’t one among Robert Jordan’s selected titles, somebody aware of the franchise will perceive the reference: Age of Legends is a time frame throughout the historical past of The Wheel of Time.

The THR record states that the movie “It is going to be set a number of millennia earlier than the time of the books in a futuristic utopia powered through a mystical power shared through women and men referred to as the One Energy.“. A small staff of girls struggle by contrast evil as remaining hope survival of the sector.