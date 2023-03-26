The Wheel Of Time Season 2: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

We wait for the wheels to start turning again. The second season of Amazon’s The Wheel of Time is done filming, and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is getting a lot of attention from Prime Video. It feels like a high fantasy season on Prime Video. And The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkin told us a little more about when to expect season 2 (basically, when you shouldn’t expect it) and how it will mix parts from books 2 and 3!

On top of that, the fantasy show released a behind-the-scenes teaser video to mark the end of filming. It gives hints about some new places and big fight scenes. Oh, and there’s news about how the second season of the show will be different from the first.

Season 2 of The Wheel of Time was bought by Prime Video before the show even started. When the first season came out last November, half of the new season had already been filmed. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling books, the series divided longtime fans, but it seemed to be popular enough to warrant more episodes.

The Wheel Of Time Season 2 Cast

So far, the following people have been cast in season 2 of The Wheel of Time:

Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred

Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran

Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara

Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara

Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon

Fares Fares as The Dark One

Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche

The biggest news is about Mat Cauthon, whose role will be taken over by Dónal Finn (Cursed) instead of Barney Harris. We told you in September 2021 that Harris was no longer on the show. No explanation has already been given for why he left.

The main supporting characters from The Wheel of Time are coming back. The Dark One, played by Fares Fares, and Siuan Sanche, played by Sophie Okoendo, can be seen in the sneak peek for season 2 of The Wheel of Time. The fan site WOTseries.com says that Maigan, played by Sandy McDade, will be in the show.

What can we expect from The Wheel Of Time Season 2?

The season will “go even bigger” than the last one. His answer was very encouraging: “Rafe has been a fantastic leader—thoughtful, kind, and really committed to trying to accomplish this the right way—and Rosamund, too.” So, before we started season two, we definitely talked about, “What can we do even best now that we’ve shown this huge world and introduced these characters?” So I’m sure that season 2 of Wheel of Time will be bigger, bolder, and have a wider scope.

The first season is said to be based on the first book in the series, The Eye of the World, and the second season is said to be based on the second book in the series, The Great Hunt. In a very interesting interview with Deadline, showrunner Rafe Judkins talked about his plans for the show and how he hopes to make it last for eight seasons.

Lan and Nynaeve might be getting closer to each other as the second season of “The Wheel of Time” goes on. Judkins told Collider, “As for them going forward, what’s cool about their relationship in the books is that it’s not one you usually see. It’s almost like putting a business triangle on top of a love triangle. And the relationship between Lan and Moiraine and Lan and Nynaeve is really interesting. Then there is the increasing respect that Nynaeve and Moiraine have for each other. Both of them were almost trying to give Lan to the other one because, in their own ways, they were both martyrs. I believe there are many more similarities between these characters than they would like to admit. So, I love that triangle and how it plays out in different ways throughout the whole series.

The Wheel Of Time: Will there be more seasons?

Amazon has picked up a third season of this live-action adaptation of The Wheel of Time, so season 2 won’t be the last. The Shadow Rising, which will be the basis for season 3, is the fourth book in Jordan’s series of epic fantasy books. Since season 2 of The Wheel of Time will be based on books one through three, it makes perfect sense that season three will start with book four.

We don’t know when the main filming for season 3 will start, but we think it won’t be before mid-2023 at the earliest. If the second season of The Wheel of Time comes out early in 2023, the cast and crew will have to finish their press tour before they can start filming.

For future seasons, a lot will depend on how interested the audience is and whether or not Amazon thinks it can pay for its two big fantasy properties, The Wheel of Time and The Rings of Power. The latter was Prime Video’s biggest launch ever, so if only one show keeps getting picked up, it’s likely to be The Lord of the Rings show, which is already back for The Rings of Power season 2.

The Wheel of Time season 2 release date

At the time of our most recent update, we still didn’t know when season 2 of The Wheel of Time would be out. Some fans hoped that the release date would be announced soon after the series was shown at Brazil’s CCXP 2022 on December 3, but there’s still no word on when we might be able to join the gang on the road again.

Now that The Rings of Power’s first season is over, there is definitely room on Prime Video for another iconic fantasy series. Season 2 of The Wheel of Time finished filming in May 2022, so an early to mid-2023 release seems likely. When we get more official information, we’ll be sure to add it here.

How many episodes will there be in season 2 of The Wheel of Time?

The second season of The Wheel of Time will have eight episodes, just like the first season.

The Wheel of Time season 2 sneak peek and teaser

This Wheel of Time season 2 sneak peek was shown at New York Comic Con 2022. It starts with Moraine (Rosamund Pike) saying, “We didn’t defeat the Dark One, but we did get rid of his strongest lieutenant… He might be waking up the Lost.” Other characters who are shown again are Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), and Nynaeve al’Meara (Zo Robins) also return in the clip.

How to watch The Wheel of Time Season 2?

As we’ve already said, season 2 of The Wheel of Time will only be available on Prime Video. If you want to watch, you’ll need a Prime Video subscription.