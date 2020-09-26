The WHO again issued a warning about the Corona virus, ‘Still not stable …’

WHO On Covid-19 Death: Corona has caused havoc in more than 200 countries of the world. So far, around 9 lakh 89 thousand people have died due to Coronavirus World Updates worldwide and the number of infected people has crossed 30 million. On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) has once again issued a warning amid uncontrolled cases of Corona. The World Health Organization issued a warning that the number of deaths due to COVID-19 could be up to 2 million if global steps were not taken to curb the coronavirus. There is a possibility of going. Also Read – Before the corona vaccine comes, the worldwide death toll can reach 2 million: WHO

The World Health Organization said that if different countries and people do not come together to deal with the epidemic, then the possibility of 10 lakh more deaths cannot be ruled out. Michael Ryan, director of the WHO's emergency program, told a press conference, "The figure of 1 million is frightening." He said, "Are we ready to collectively take steps to prevent deaths from the corona virus?" If we do not take steps… Yes, we can unfortunately see much higher numbers. '

Let us know that America is the most affected country in the world by Corona and more than 2 lakh people have become victims of this deadly virus, while the number of infected people is over 70 lakh 32 thousand. There are 41,01,514 active cases in America, while 27,27,335 people have been cured after treatment.

On the other hand, in the second place India also, Corona’s havoc is constantly increasing. Coronavirus in India (

Coronavirus India Updates) More than 59 lakh people have been infected there, so far more than 93 thousand have died. According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday morning, 85 thousand 362 new cases of corona have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,089 people have fallen victim to this deadly virus during this period.

(Input: agency)