The WHO assured that the world is “in a better position than ever” to end the pandemic

The director general of the World Health Organization said on Thursday that the end of the covid-19 pandemic was in sight, but still far away, qualifying the statements he made last week (AFP)

With ten times fewer weekly deaths now than at the peak of the pandemic (January 2021) and two-thirds of the world’s population vaccinated, the world is “in a better position than ever” to end the COVID-19 pandemicsaid today the director general of the OMS, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In a virtual press conference from New York, where he participates in the United Nations General Assembly, the head of the World Health Organization He reiterated that “the end of the pandemic is in sight, but we are not there yet.”

“In many countries the restrictions have been lifted, life is already similar to what it was before the pandemic, but the current 10,000 deaths are still too many, and many of them could be avoided,” said the Ethiopian expert.

Tedros also stressed that three quarters are two major groups at risk, the elderly and health workers, are part of that 66% of those vaccinated globally, another reason for optimism, although “there are still large gaps in the immunization of countries of middle and low income.

The coronavirus “continues to spread, change, and the risk of dangerous new variants emerging continues”assured.

“We have spent two and a half years in a long and dark tunnel and we already see a little light at the end of it, but there is still a long way to go and the tunnel is still long and full of obstacles,” said the CEO.

Tedros announced that in the context of the UN General Assembly tomorrow, Friday, he will participate in round tables chaired by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

On Sunday, the president of the United States, Joe Bidenconsiders that the coronavirus pandemic is “over” COVID-19although he assures that his Government continues to work against the problems generated by the coronavirus.

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with covid and we are working hard on it. But the pandemic is over”, said the president in an interview with the program “60 Minutes” of the chain CBSissued this Sunday.

In the interview, recorded at the Detroit auto show, which the president visited last Wednesday, Biden gave as an example that at that event “nobody” wore a mask and all attendees seemed to be in “very good shape.”

With more than a million dead, USA It is the country in the world that has registered the most deaths from the covid-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

During the last week, there were on average about 60,000 daily infections and about 400 deathsaccording to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

67.7% of the US population is vaccinated against covid-19, and of that group, 48.6% have received a booster dose.

Last August, the CDC stopped recommending social distancing and quarantines for people exposed to coronavirus.

