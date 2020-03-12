The Who cancel UK rock tour on coronavirus worries

British rock band The Who’ve canceled their UK tour due to coronavirus, merely four days sooner than that they had been due to take to the diploma in Manchester.
52 seconds in the past
Leisure
Depart a remark
British rock band The Who’ve canceled their UK tour due to coronavirus, merely four days sooner than that they had been due to take to the diploma in Manchester.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment