The Who Postpone U.K. Tour Due to Coronavirus Concerns, But Promise Shows Will ‘Definitely Happen’

The Who introduced Thursday morning that the group is suspending its U.Ok. tour, which was scheduled to begin Monday in Manchester, however promised that the reveals will “positively occur.”

The group is the newest to postpone dates or a tour in current days because the illness continues to unfold. Pearl Jam and Neil Younger each postponed a number of dates, the Coachella pageant has been moved to October, and the dance-music-centric Extremely and Winter Music Conferences have each been cancelled in current days.

“After critical consideration, it’s with a lot remorse that THE WHO have postponed their U.Ok. tour, due to begin subsequent Monday March 16th in Manchester on the Manchester Enviornment and ending at Wembley SSE Enviornment on April eighth,” a rep for the group mentioned in an announcement. “The dates shall be rescheduled for later within the yr. All tickets shall be honoured. The followers’ security is paramount and given the creating Coronavirus considerations, the band felt that that they had no choice however to postpone the reveals as a precaution.

“Singer Roger Daltrey assures followers that the reveals will ‘Undoubtedly occur and it might be the final time we do a tour of this sort, so hold these tickets, because the reveals shall be unbelievable.’ Pete Townshend mentioned the band, ;Haven’t reached this determination simply, however given the considerations about public gatherings, we couldn’t go forward.’

“Sadly, THE WHO can even be unable to seem on the Royal Albert Corridor on March 28th as a part of the annual Teenage Most cancers Belief reveals however intend to reschedule that present additionally, with extra information to observe.”

Within the U.S., the cities of Seattle and San Francisco each banned giant gatherings of individuals. Washington Governor Jay Inslee has banned gatherings of greater than 250 individuals in three counties within the state’s the Seattle-Tacoma space via “a minimum of” the tip of March, he mentioned at a press convention late Tuesday. Hours later, San Francisco issued an analogous ban on gatherings of greater than 1,000 individuals.

“That is an unprecedented public well being state of affairs and we are able to’t wait till we’re in the midst of it to gradual it down,” Inslee mentioned, in accordance to King 5 Information. “We’ve obtained to get forward of the curve. One most important protection is to cut back the interplay of individuals in our lives.”

A number of venues are affected by the ban, together with the three,000-capacity Paramount Theater and the 1,000-range Showbox and Neptune Theaters, all of which have reveals that can probably be postponed or canceled.

Wanting forward, two April concert events on the Tacoma Dome area — Billie Eilish and Celine Dion — might be affected, and the summer season season on the 27,000-capacity out of doors Gorge Amphitheater, which begins in Might, might see postponements or cancellations as effectively.