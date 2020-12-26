The whole house burnt with fire, mother and three children burnt alive to escape the cold, you should also take care of these things

To tie: Three children, including a mother, were burnt to death by the spark of a bonfire in Dubey Purva Mau of Marka police station in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Chauhan said, “Kallu, a resident of Dubey Purva located in Marka police station of the district, works in Jaipur, Rajasthan. His wife lived here with her three children. Due to the cold fire, the spark emanated from the bonfire, burning the whole house. Also Read – Delhi: Fire in mask-making factory, 6 fire engine vehicles caught, 1 dead

According to the local people, the villagers made noise when they saw flames in the house of Kullu, resident of Durga's Purva Mazra. Seeing the magnitude of the fire, no one could muster the courage to go near. Later, when the door was broken, the whole house was turned into rubble. There was only burnt debris everywhere and smoke was rising.

Three innocent children burnt

The villagers said that the mother and three innocent children died alive in a fire in a raw house due to the fire of a bonfire. Due to the chaff in the house and the wooden barns were engulfed, the fire took a formidable form and no one got a chance to get out. Seeing the flames, the villagers made noise but no one could muster the courage to go inside. Police and fire brigade arrived and after extinguishing the fire, discovered the bodies from the debris and pulled them out. Administration is present on the spot.

Take these precautions

The SDM said that the first cause of the fire seems to be the spark of the bonfire kept for the winter rescue. If you burn a fire to avoid the cold, then take extreme care. Do not place any flammable material around the fire. If the fire is burning fast, do not leave it burning. Remove from the fire and let it cool. Do not sleep in a closed room.