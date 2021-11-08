The whole thing you wish to have to grasp concerning the new Warzone map: Caldera

The brand new Warzone map is ready to sweet! We already know its identify, its unlock date and numerous main points to grasp what we can face on this new pacific surroundings. Caldera, because it is named, marks an important turning level within the modest historical past of Warzone, however it’ll be key to peer how Raven’s proposal evolves on a mechanical degree and the way Forefront integrates into the revel in combat royale.

Except finding you with all of the information of the map itself, each on the subject of dates, dimension, attractions and different knowledge, we’re going to point out a few issues that can pastime you for the transition from Verdansk and, beware, additionally about what’s going to are available 2022.

Information from Caldera, the brand new Warzone map

Caldera unlock date

Activision has showed that Caldera will change Verdansk With the coming of Season 1 of Forefront content material, the December 2, 2021. From that second on, we can now not have the ability to get admission to the vintage map. Perhaps at some point the home will come to a decision get it again for some tournament or particular sport mode, however for now we need to say good-bye …





Expected tournament within the Pacific

The brand new map will due to this fact arrive on December 2, however it appears the advance staff has arranged an tournament with which we will be able to see upfront what we can are living in Caldera. Secrets and techniques of the Pacific will start on November 24, and can be offering us “very important knowledge about Caldera and the other attractions ahead of its release in December. “To get admission to it, we can have to conquer a number of demanding situations in Forefront and in Warzone.

Dimension of the brand new Warzone map

Raven Device has complicated that Caldera will duvet some dimensions very similar to the ones of Verdansk, however it’s transparent that the situation will probably be very, very other, each in look and in its geographical formation. Additionally, in Warzone topography and attractions They generally tend to … exchange, so stay that during thoughts for the long run.





Caldera main points and attractions

There may be communicate of greater than 200 attractions for the Caldera situation, and even supposing we nonetheless wouldn’t have knowledge on they all, we do know how it’ll paintings. We will be able to see unique settlements in jungle puts, with rivers that run wildly in between. We nonetheless do not know if the map will probably be set within the 2nd International Warfare or Raven may have determined to apply within the wake of Chilly Warfare to take us to a more moderen second.

Following this tweet posted via Pelle Sjoenell, Ingenious Director of Activision, we already know the normal look of the island, with the exception of the principle spaces during which we can revel in all of the confrontations from december (We’re lacking a space that has been hidden via the neck of the bomber jacket):

Ore Processing Docks (Mineral processing docks)

(Mineral processing docks) Naval Shipyard (Naval shipyards)

(Naval shipyards) Volcano (Volcano)

(Volcano) Historical Buildings (Historical buildings)

(Historical buildings) Seaside Defenses (Defenses at the seashore)

(Defenses at the seashore) Phosphor Mines (Phosphorus mines)

(Phosphorus mines) Submarine Base (Underwater base)

(Underwater base) Taro Farms (Taro vegetation)

(Taro vegetation) Air Port (Airport)

(Airport) Fishing Village (Fishing village)

(Fishing village) Town Capital (Capital)





What’s going to occur on your guns, categories, and Verdansk development?

The whole thing The whole thing the whole thing you’re going to take it to the pacific. Activision has showed that any growth you will have made in Verdansk or in Warzone till now it’ll nonetheless be with you when Caldera comes into your sport, together with the ones of Chilly Warfare. Clearly, you’ll have to upload all of the new guns and kit that arrive with Forefront.

What Warzone has in retailer for us in 2022 …

we take once more from Twitter to convey up main points that have been leaked concerning the long run Fashionable Conflict II. It sounds as if, the brand new installment of the saga will arrive in 2022, and with it additionally a brand new map for Warzone. That is the place issues would get tremendous attention-grabbing, as a result of if the whole thing is right and issues do not exchange, we might face a large number of the vintage multiplayer maps connected in combination.