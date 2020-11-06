The wife was punished for missing her mobile so that humanity became ashamed

There are such areas of the country where even today there is a trend to punish women for every small and big mistake. A similar case has come up in Chatra district of Jharkhand. Here, an angry person lost his mobile phone and hanged his wife in the house, which led to her death. the accused has been arrested. Also Read – Naxalites blast ID in Jharkhand, four policemen injured

Chatra’s subdivision police officer Avinash Kumar said that after the controversy over the missing mobile phone, Umesh Bhuiyan got angry and hanged his wife Dolly Devi in ​​the room. Also Read – Woman committed self-immolation with 8-month-old son in Jamtara, Jharkhand, know what is the reason…

The incident took place in Hasbo village in Chatra Sadar police station area. On receiving the information, the police sent the body of the woman to Sadar Hospital for postmortem and Umesh Bhuiyan, accused of murder, was arrested and sent to jail. Kumar said that two days ago, the accused Bhuiyan had gone to his in-laws. His mobile got lost in the law. When he returned to his home the next day, he had a fight with his wife over the mobile. Angry, the accused hanged his wife. Also Read – Jharkhand: Recommendation to give 50% reservation in jobs to backward, will be implemented soon