The Wii and DSi digital stores are back online after several months of inactivity

At the time, the community theorized about a total closure of the applications after ceasing their services in 2014.

Users who still play on Wii and DSi they got a good scare when, without prior notice, their digital stores ceased to be operational. Many players thought that this drop was just the beginning of a full closure of the applications, which ceased their online services back in 2014. However, Nintendo came to the fore a few days later to calm the community and ensure that they would provide more information in the future.

Well, Nintendo has not provided new data on a problem that had been dragging since last month of march, but there is no doubt that it has been working to restore the services of both digital stores. After all, GameXplain confirms that users You can now access the Wii Shop Channel and the Nintendo DSi Shopdespite the fact that the Big N has not said anything about it.

This does not mean that the Wii and DSi stores have all their services operational, since it is important to note that both platforms no longer allow purchase of more products. However, users can still download content purchased in the past, although Nintendo warned that this feature would also be discontinued at some point.

Beyond this, Nintendo has faced multiple reviews for announcing the closure of the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS digital stores. After all, the Japanese company is fully focused on its most recent Nintendo Switchwhich, although it has sold fantastically, has not been able to avoid the impact of the component crisis.

More about: Wii, Nintendo DSi, Wii Channel, Nintendo DSi Shop and Nintendo.