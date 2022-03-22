The Wii and DSi stores have been down for several days, and Nintendo is silent on the matter

The platforms ceased their services in 2014, but allowed the download of already purchased games.

Several weeks ago, Nintendo stirred up the community of Wii U and Nintendo 3DS by announcing the complete cessation of the servers for next year. However, the latest news from the Big N regarding the closure of digital stores occurs as a result of Wii and Nintendo DSiwhose online services stopped back in 2014 and it seems that now they show a new step in their total disappearance.

Stores fell last March 16And it is that, as Eurogamer initially pointed out, the Wii and DSi digital stores have been down for several days, specifically since the March 16. Although users could not buy games after the aforementioned closure of 2014, they could download the titles already purchased in the past. At least until now, since the current problem only allows the use of third party programs to access the deliveries that we have left in stores.

Nintendo had not announced any maintenance plan (or complete cessation) of the mentioned stores. Also, still has not made any statement in this regard despite the fact that the situation has already transcended social networks and more media specialized in video games. At the moment, it seems that we will have to wait to see how this problem develops, if perhaps the Wii and DSi services end up being reestablished.

After all, it has already become clear to us that the Big N has its sights set on its latest Nintendo Switch. And it is that, although its launch occurred back in 2017, the company has confirmed more than 375 million games sold and many years aheadsince it is in the middle of its life cycle.

