The wild action of the roguelike Vampire Survivors is updated with the addition of new spells

The title receives patch 0.10.109 which also adds an on-screen keyboard for Steam Deck users.

when the games roguelike they manage to create addictive and entertaining mechanics, in the end we have formulas like Vampire Survivors, a title developed by the poncle studio and that continues to be updated. Despite still being in Early Accessthe game continues to have patches that add content.

The latest update is 0.10.109, which brings as its main novelty the addition of new spells expand the playable experience of this game. It has not been the only thing, because in the patch notes it is also indicated that it has received a virtual keyboard that will appear on the screen of the users who play in the Steam Deck or with command This in order that they can write in the secret menu.

The spell menu can be permanently unlocked after finding the Forbidden Scrolls. The patch also brings some fixes and adjustments. One of them is that it has increased grace time to cast the spells. Likewise, the movement speed of the Sketamari has also been reduced.

Vampire Survivors has a very affordable price for all pockets, 2,39 euros. The game on Steam harvests more than 100,00 positive reviews. In fact, our colleague Toni Piedra wrote an article for Vampire Survivors where he catalogs it as follows: “It costs less than a gintonichook more than the nicotine and it’s a lot healthier“.

