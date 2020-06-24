The Wild Reason Why Quentin Tarantino Stormed Out Of The Meeting After Pitching The Hateful Eight

Quentin Tarantino had main plans for The Hateful Eight, as he was aiming for a big finances and hoped to shoot on 70mm movie, based on The Wall Avenue Journal (by way of IndieWire). So you’ll be able to think about he was thrown for a loop when Jeff Shell, who at the moment was the pinnacle Common govt, pitched the concept of releasing the movie on iPhones. In response, Tarantino replied with a easy “nice,” and instantly walked out of the assembly.