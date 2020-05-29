The Wild Way John Wick’s Keanu Reeves Changed The Movie’s Title

Alternate film titles are all the time a welcomed type of trivia, particularly if you study {that a} film like Quick & Livid Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was renamed Wild Pace: Tremendous Combo in sure territories. It’s humorous, but in addition attention-grabbing, as a result of the title is that large first step to promoting your movie, which is one thing that Keanu Reeves taught the oldsters behind the profitable John Wick franchise. You see, if it wasn’t for his insistence on calling the movie by that title on set, we would have seen it launched beneath its authentic title: Scorn.