The Wild Way Stephen King’s Children Of The Corn Reboot Managed To Film During Quarantine

In keeping with Deadline, the group in the end determined to proceed with manufacturing after enlisting the assistance of security skilled Jon Heaney. After adjusting their capturing schedule, they have been in a position to hold filming as a result of they created a set of strategic pointers. Firstly, the solid and crew entered right into a joint isolation, made doable as a result of they’d already been on set collectively earlier than the worldwide lockdowns started. That meant they have been in a position to restrict the potential unfold of coronavirus if one of many crew members ended up getting sick.