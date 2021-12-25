The Wild West Will Have To Wait: Dishonored Author’s Weird West Is Delayed

Devolver Digital has announced that the game is leaving at the end of March and will debut on Game Pass.

If you still don’t know Weird West, it is possible that it is something more familiar if we tell you that it is created by Raphael Colantonio, known for the Dishonored saga. The WolfEye Studios development team has been sharing new information in recent days, such as the fact that it will be released on Xbox Game Pass, but the latest news is not entirely positive.

The title’s publisher, Devolver Digital, has announced that is delayed to March 31 2022. His arrival was scheduled for next January 11, so we will have to wait two and a half more months to sink his teeth into his proposal, either through PC or the controls of a console.

“Weird West is awesome (as beta testers say), but it needs solve some problems strangers (also according to beta testers)! WolfEye Studios has created something special and we want all of you to have the best launch experience. It will arrive on March 31st on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Game Pass. “

When we talk about Weird West, we talk about a Action RPG that will make us live the stories of an atypical group of heroes, facing gunmen and fantastic creatures in the Wild West. The game was presented as part of The Game Awards 2019, and since then its author, the founder of Arkane, has been highly critical of triple-A games, arguing that they are projects that kill creativity.

