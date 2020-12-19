‘The Wilds’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

Amazon has renewed “The Wilds” for a second season.

The present’s official Twitter account broke the information on Saturday with a video of the forged celebrating, captioned “did somebody say season 2??”

did somebody say season 2?? #TheWilds pic.twitter.com/ZVDe1sFfx0 — The Wilds (@thewildsonprime) (*2*)December 19, 2020

“The Wilds” follows a gaggle of younger ladies who turn out to be stranded on a abandoned island after their aircraft crashes. The primary season consisted of 10 episodes, which all launched on Amazon Prime Video Dec. 11.

“The Wilds” was created by Sarah Streicher and stars Rachel Griffiths (Gretchen Klein), Sophia Taylor Ali (Fatin Jadmani), Shannon Berry (Dot Campbell), Sarah Pidgeon (Leah Rilke), Erana James (Toni Shalifoe), Jenna Clause (Martha Blackburn), David Sullivan (Daniel Faber), Troy Winbush (Dean Younger), Helena Howard (Nora Reid), Reign Edwards (Rachel Reid) and Mia Healey (Shelby Goodkind).

The present is govt produced by Streicher, Amy B. Harris, Dylan Clark and Jamie Tarses.

Harris — who additionally serves as showrunner — spoke concerning the genesis of the present in an interview with Selection.

“Clearly we’re residing in a really divided world proper now and persons are behind their laptop screams trolling each other and screaming sturdy opinions and never listening to at least one one other,” Harris stated. “What would occur should you pulled folks out of that world — a Dot and Shelby who don’t have a ton in widespread, however are from the identical place — would they begin to see widespread floor? We felt like they might. That’s possibly slightly little bit of our hope: For those who simply put down your telephones for 5 seconds and really discuss to another person, you will note you even have extra similarities than variations. And their biggest similarity is the need to outlive.”