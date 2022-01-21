The Windows 11 Task Manager will change its design: this is the new translucent and visual aspect of this tool

Windows 11 has been with us since October of last year, and the rush to launch this operating system has shown the inconsistency that it has in design. However, Microsoft is still step by step updating some of the elements of its interface and utilities, and now it’s the turn of the Task Manager.

Through some images we have been able to verify the new design that this Windows tool will obtain from now on. The fever for the ‘Fluent Design’ and the translucent effect of Mica has also made a dent in the Task Manager, along with a new dark mode.

Microsoft works to offer visual changes progressively





The images were discovered on the UWP community’s Discord server, and collected by FireCube On twitter. In them we can see precisely the inconsistency of which we spoke. And it is that although the new bar on the left fits with the visual standards of the new Windows 11 operating system, when we look at the system processes we find the same layout of Windows 10 and other versions.

More complete images of various sections in the new Fluent Design Task Manager with modern header. #Windows11 #FluentDesign pic.twitter.com/DHJ8pKAdIN – FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) January 19, 2022

The user XenoPhanter on Twitter also showed what these changes look like with the Surface Pro performance bar turned on, showing the usage percentage of each piece of equipment. Although this is somewhat redundant, since these percentages also appear in the part of the processes.

All these changes have been seen from the new build 22538 of Windows 11, one that does not bring more significant changes than this new Task Manager design. But nevertheless, the layout is hidden even installing this new build, having to help us from ViveTool to activate this change through the command line. To do this, we extract the files and activate the Command Prompt in the folder where we have extracted them. Already in the command line we write the following:

vivetool addconfig 35908098 2 vivetool addconfig 37204171 2 vivetool addconfig 36898195 2 vivetool addconfig 36898195 2

There is no information yet on when these changes will arrive without having to activate them in this way. What we do know for sure is that this is one of the most substantial changes to Task Manager in years.