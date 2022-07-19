The wink of one of Simeone’s sons before the rumors that link Cristiano Ronaldo with Atlético Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo facing Atlético Madrid, another club that sounds for his future (REUTERS / Javier Barbancho)

the future of Cristiano Ronaldo It is one of the novels of the pass market in Europe. The Portuguese gunner wants to leave the Manchester United and that is why he did not appear at the preseason of the English club that is on a tour of Melbourne, Australia. The alternative that sounded at this time for the striker is Atlético Madrid who drives Diego Simeone and one of his sons gave a signal on the subject that excites the mattress fans.

CR7 has a contract with United until June 2023, but his intention to emigrate would be to be able to play the Champions League, since the Red Devils will compete in the Europa League. At 37 years old, he finished last year with 18 goals on his return to the British team after four years at Juventus.

Cristiano would be excited to continue in a competitive team such as the cast led by Cholo, who in turn would have given his approval to have the striker and knows that incorporating the Lusitanian would break the market and would be a blow for the coming season. Although he played nine years in the Real Madridthe player would be seduced to be able to be under the orders of a demanding coach like Simeone and even more so on the threshold of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will begin in four months.

Gianluca Simeone’s like to the tweet that mentions the possibility of CR7 arriving at Atlético Madrid. The son of the DT plays in the Xerez of Spain

In this context, the journalist Manu Surasky published on his Twitter account the possibility of Cristiano joining Atlético Madrid and one of Cholo’s sons, Gianluca, accompanied that idea with a like. In that post it is reported that “Jorge Mendes, agent of CR7 -also of his compatriot João Félix- presses for CR7 to reach the Metropolitano”.

However, the issue would be complicated by the economic aspect and the current manager of United, Erik ten Hag, is optimistic that CR7 will continue with them and be available for the first Premier League match, on August 7 against Brighton. This was stated by the Dutch strategist at a press conference in Melbourne and he even referred to the possibility that he extend the link with the club for another year. “Cristiano has only one year left on his contract. I am well informed, there is also an option for his contract to be extended until 2024″, he assured.

In addition, ten Hag indicated that he is not worried about the absence of Cristiano, who is training on his own. “I think we all know Ronaldo, we all know that he is a top-level professional and that he will be fit. This is what worries me the least”, he clarified, although he could not confirm if the Portuguese will join the training sessions next week, already in the sports city of Carrington. “I can’t tell, I don’t know“, I agree.

Cholo Simeone suffered from CR7 in his time with Real Madrid and would have given his approval to incorporate him into the mattress team (Reuters)

In the event that CR7 returns, asked if he could adapt to his way of playing due to the high pressure exerted by his teams, Ten Hag replied that “he is capable of doing that. He has shown it all during his career. Known is my requirement. I want to play in a certain way, a great player can contribute to this, and in our squad we have Ronaldo, who is one of the best”.

In the last few days, it became known that Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to PSG, but was rejected in the team that has as maximum figure to Lionel Messi. Nor did Bayern Munich want it. On the other hand, he received a millionaire offer for 300 million euros from Saudi Arabiasomething that did not prosper.

The hours pass and the countdown began for the start of the championships in Europe, where for now it is not known exactly where Cristiano Ronaldo will play next season.

