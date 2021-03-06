‘The Wire’ Team Set HBO Series About Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force

David Simon and George Pelecanos are returning to HBO — and Baltimore — with a restricted sequence based mostly on the true story of the notorious Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force, Selection has realized from sources.

Simon and Pelecanos will write and govt produce the drama, which is titled “We Personal This Metropolis.” It’s based mostly on the guide of the identical title by journalist Justin Fenton.

HBO declined to remark.

The sequence brings Simon and Pelecanos again to the streets of Baltimore, with the pair beforehand having labored collectively on the enduring HBO sequence “The Wire.” Simon created and govt produced the sequence, with Pelecanos having labored on the present as a author and producer. The pair additionally labored collectively on the HBO drama “Treme” and “The Deuce” for the premium cabler. Simon co-created and govt produced “Treme” and “The Deuce,” whereas Pelecanos was a author and govt producer on the previous and co-creator and govt producer on the latter.

The Gun Trace Task Force was arrange on the Baltimore Police Division in an effort to get weapons and violent criminals off of the streets. However in 2017, the officers on the nine-member activity power had been arrested and finally convicted or pleaded responsible to crimes associated to unlawful searches and the theft of tons of of 1000’s of {dollars} in money, jewellery, and medicines amongst different offenses. Seven of these concerned admitted their guilt, whereas two — Det. Daniel Hersl and Det. Marcus Taylor — fought the fees in court docket and got 18 12 months jail sentences.

Simon received his begin as a criminal offense reporter in Baltimore, which impressed his work on “The Wire” as nicely the NBC procedural “Murder: Life on the Road” and the HBO drama “The Nook.” Each “Murder” and “The Nook” had been based mostly on books written by Simon. Along with his work on these exhibits, “Treme,” and “The Deuce,” he additionally co-wrote and govt produced the Oscar Isaac-led HBO miniseries “Present Me a Hero” in addition to the sequence adaptation of the Phillip Roth novel “The Plot In opposition to America,” additionally for HBO.

Along with his work with Simon, Pelecanos additionally wrote for the HBO World Battle II drama “The Pacific.” He’s an achieved creator as nicely, having revealed practically two dozen novels to this point. He’s repped by WME and Thruline Leisure.