The wires to assassinate a BJP leader in Bengal connecting with Bihar? Bengal Police preparing to go to Munger

Calcination: BJP leader Manish Shukla was killed in Titagarh in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. The strings of Manish Shukla's murder are now connecting to Munger in Bihar. According to reports, the Bengal Police is now planning to go to Munger in Bihar. Subodh's mobile number and call details have provided important clues to the Bengal Police. On this basis, the connection of murder with Munger is being added. For this reason, now the Bengal police is going to Munger to investigate the matter.

Significantly, during the police investigation, it was revealed that Subodh had taken betel nut in one and a half crores of the BJP leader. For this reason, information is constantly being collected from the community. In such a situation, if the shooter is found out, then the police will find out the mastermind. Explain that the police is preparing a list of all the people who have met Subodh in the last 3 months. This list is being prepared by the jail administration. Investigations are also being carried out with the CCTV camera installed in the jail, as well as the registers of the jail are also being searched so that every person who meets Subodh can be identified and the investigation of the murder case can be carried forward.

Explain that the police is going to court in this murder case, and the accused Subodh, who is lodged in Beur Jail, is about to be taken in remand. In such a situation, the police will investigate the matter by questioning him. Let me tell you that Bengal Police also went to inquire Beur Jail Subodh in the past. However the Beur Jail administration did not allow the police to interrogate. The jail administration says that interrogation will not be allowed without the permission of the court. For this reason, the police now want to interrogate Subodh on remand. For this, the Bengal Police is going to take permission from the court.