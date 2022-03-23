The Witcher 3 continues to keep secrets: this is the “most hidden” Easter egg by its creator

Although the game was released back in 2015, it still has curiosities that deserve to be pointed out.

It’s only Tuesday, but we can already say that this is a week of celebration for fans of The Witcher. Just yesterday, CD Projekt RED confirmed the development of a new installment within the saga, but that does not mean that the rest of the games have been forgotten. In this sense, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt reminds us again why was the GOTY of his year with a new curiosity.

Without a doubt, this is the Easter Egg that I hid the most of all the ones I madePhilip WeberAs IGN points out, it appears that the user xLetalis has found a new easter egg involving Vivienne, a character from the Blood and Wine expansion. In the game, said NPC had a curse that we could cancel at the risk of the young woman dying after seven years. And, after meditating for about 2,500 days or fast-forwarding console time, we can find vivienne dead in Yennefer’s room in the port of Kaer Trolde.

After the publication of xLetalis, the creator of the Easter egg, went viral, Philip Weber, has not been slow to react to the discovery: “I’m not sure it’s the last secret, but it sure is very close,” he explains to IGN. “Everyone hid so many details during the last few months of development that probably people will still find something new one dayHowever, Vivienne’s curiosity is quite special to Weber: “Without a doubt, this It is the Easter Egg that I hid the most out of all the ones I’ve done, so it’s pretty impressive that they finally found it.”

Therefore, and while we wait for the next installment of The Witcher, we can keep discovering surprises in Geralt of Rivia’s last adventure. And what do we know about the next CD Projekt RED game? At the moment, the authors point out that they have not yet baptized their project with an official name, although they can confirm that it will not be bound by any exclusivity.

