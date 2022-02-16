The Witcher 3 director founds a brand new AAA studio and provides the primary information about his first darkish myth RPG recreation

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, Recreation Director of The Witcher 3 and Co-Director of Cyberpunk 2077, has created a brand new AAA studio in Poland referred to as Rebellion Wolves.

The studio already has its first mission able, a gloomy myth AAA recreation constructed with Unreal Engine 5. Under you’ll see the primary artwork of the sport:

Rebellion Wolves.

The Rebellion Wolves staff is composed of veterans of the Polish AAA construction scenetogether with builders who’ve labored on Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher Saga, Thronebreaker, and Shadow Warrior 2.

Amongst them are director Tomaszkiewicz, design director Daniel Sadowski (The Witcher), narrative director Jakub Szamalek (The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077), animation director Tamara Zawada (The Witcher 3), artwork director Bartlomiej Gawel (The Witcher 1-3), CFO Michal Boyrka and studio head Robert Muzynowski.

“To create in reality nice video games, we do not chase traits or numbers“, says Szamalek.”Our objective is obviously outlined: to create memorable video games, inform compelling tales, and evoke visceral feelings. He is formidable, it is true, and I am satisfied he’s. Artwork wishes ambition. I do not need to create every other recreation, I need to paintings on titles that folks have in mind“.

Tomaszkiewicz says that the identify of the studio used to be impressed via the facility {that a} pack of wolves has in opposition to a lone wolf. “In my opinion, I could not be happier to have joined pals who proportion this hobby. We’re creating a online game that we want to play the way in which video games must be made“, he feedback in connection with the learn about’s function of breaking with conventional AAA construction

“We need to evolve the cRPG style via developing unforgettable tales… all whilst operating as a close-knit staff with a shared objective and ambition… We need to keep small and nimble – a spot the place other people know every different and care about every different. the remaining“.

The transfer clear of conventional AAA construction is usually a reaction to information about the dearth of workers in one of the biggest construction studios in Polandcomparable to CD Projekt Pink and Techland. With breaking this pattern as a mentioned objective for Rebellion Wolves, the staff is having a look to rent and construct their new recreation studio with positions lately to be had.