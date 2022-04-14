The Witcher 3 is delayed on PS5 and Xbox Series: CD Projekt RED needs time to finish the job

Geralt de Rivia was going to reach the new generation in the second quarter of 2022, but it will be time to wait a little longer.

Bad news for those who were waiting for the arrival of Geralt de Rivia to the new generation. Following the release of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series, along with a massive update, CD Projekt RED planned to do the same for the award-winning The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, it seems that we will have to wait a little longer.

This is what the developer has said through a message on Twitter in which they explain the reasons behind this delay: “We have decided that our internal development team will carry out the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt We are currently assessing the scope of the work to be done and therefore we have to postpone the release of the second quarter until further notice“.

We are currently evaluating the scope of the work to be doneCDPR“We will update you as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding,” CD Projekt RED ends in his message. The community has not been slow to respond to this news with negative reactions, as some think that this version should have come out a long time ago. In this way, we have no choice but to wait for further news from the developers of the Polish team.

This work adds to the creation of the new The Witcher game, announced a few weeks ago. CD Projekt RED has not yet revealed great details of this work, but we already know the reasons why the studio changes its graphics engine and, as for the plot, the promotional image drops the possibility that we will see unpublished stories in the franchise.

