The Witcher 3 not only comes to PS5 and Xbox Series this year, it also releases DLC; but what do we know about them?

Perhaps you have forgotten it, but the reissue of the video game will also bring with it new downloadable content.

If everything had gone as planned by CD Projekt RED, possibly by now in May we would already be enjoying Geralt of Rivia’s adventures again with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in its version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Unfortunately, this was not the case, and a month ago the Warsaw company had to postpone its premiere indefinitely. Then, last Thursday, its launch was dated for the fall.

But the adaptation to new generation consoles of the action and fantasy RPG is not only the only attraction this year for fans of the saga. And no, we are referring to the announcement of a new era of The Witcher with Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, but to the arrival of new downloadable content seven years after the landing in stores of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for, originally, PC , PS4 and Xbox One.

They will be free, and will be inspired by the Netflix seriesWhat do we know about the new DLC for The Witcher? Various thematic content inspired by the television series for Netflix. They will arrive as a free download for all owners of the video game, and that also includes users of PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch stores. Although no details have been provided, it is to be expected outfits, weapons and other types of accessories inspired by the show starring Henry Cavill.

Of course The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will come to PS5 and Xbox Series in its Complete Edition, which gives access to the great Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. The adaptation of the RPG to the new consoles will also bring visual improvements derived from the use of ray tracing, as well as faster loading times. The update will be free for owners of the video game, and will also be available in PC stores.

