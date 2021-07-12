The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can have a brand new technology model, which is able to arrive sooner than the top of the yr and can come with unique content material from the Netflix sequence

Some of the nice surprises of WitcherCon 2021 used to be the panel devoted to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. What in idea used to be going to be a chat with the builders concerning the online game, ended up evolving within the Announcement of the next-gen model of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which can even come with loose bonus content material impressed through The Witcher on Netflix.

Builders Philipp Weber Y Błażej Augustynek printed that the bonus content material will likely be bundled with next-gen updates, which might be these days scheduled for free up later this yr. Even supposing they didn’t display trailers or specify the discharge date or what the “extras” will encompass, they steered that had been a part of a collaboration with the Netflix sequence and that would come with the potential of dressed in a Geralt armor within the sequence.

Even supposing the next-gen replace for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt used to be already introduced for the second one part of 2021 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Collection X, it used to be rather a marvel to look. the primary reliable symbol all the way through WitcherCon. Model enhancements come with ray tracing and quicker loading instances than the bottom sport, and clearly all its expansions. It is going to be introduced as a separate acquire for non-The Witcher 3 homeowners and as a loose replace for many who personal the sport.

WitcherCon additionally introduced that the second one season of The Witcher will premiere on December 17 and Netflix has additionally printed the names of the episodes of that season. As well as, the wait till the second one season will likely be extra bearable with the premiere of the animated movie. The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, which is able to apply Vesemir’s adventures as a sorcerer.