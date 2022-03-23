The Witcher 4 Director Discusses Crunch At CD Projekt RED: “Never Under My Supervision”

Jason Slama takes on the role of Game Director on the CD Projekt project after doing so on Gwent.

Yesterday the existence of a new game of The Witcher with which CD Project RED will seek to return to the world based on the novels of Geralt de Rivia with new technology and hand in hand with a collaboration agreement with Epic Games. We only have an image and some statements about the project, but little by little more details are coming to light.

One of the most prominent is the confirmation of who will take the role of game director. Be Jason Slamaas the Polish creative himself has announced in his personal profile on Twitter. His message reads as follows: “Very excited to announce that I am working on ensuring the success of the upcoming 3-A Witcher as game director! Want to join the team? We have tons of roles open with the ability to work remotely.” .

The last sentence, in addition to making it clear that the project is still in its infancy and that CD Projekt RED needs to add more developers, has raised the rough edges of some people who reminded him of the cases of crunch or labor exploitation emerged during the development of Cyberpunk 2077 and that came to light at the time. slam ha answered to a specific user who told him that he had forgotten to mention that, to which he replied “never under my supervision”.

Slama comes from being director of GwentIt must be made clear that the Polish developer was not the director of Cyberpunk, but rather comes directly from working on The Witcher 3 and having been the director of Gwent, the card title from the Geralt of Rivia universe. Therefore, it deserves the benefit of the doubt before this new project in which the crunch problem should be one of the issues that CD Projekt RED has to solve urgently.

Regarding this new game of The Witcher, the official account of the franchise itself wanted to make it clear that it will not be exclusive to a store despite the agreement with Epic Games, which has a digital platform on PC.

