The Witcher 4: the theories (and debates) of the avid gamers about who will megastar within the subsequent recreation within the saga

CD Projekt Pink’s announcement the day before today confirming a brand new recreation in The Witcher franchise (no reputable identify but) has brought about a frenzy of fanatics looking to decipher the one symbol that has up to now seemed on it. Even supposing it does not display a lot, the artwork does display a Warlock medallion partly submerged in snow, which some fanatics consider that it’s associated with a big persona from the remaining recreation, Ciri.

Caution: This newsletter comprises spoilers for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

CD Projekt Pink has in the past introduced that the adventure of the former protagonist, Geralt, has concluded, and the canonical finishing of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt indubitably hints at a solo journey for Ciri. For the ones unfamiliar, the sport ends with Geralt giving Ciri a brand new sword as she starts her personal adventure as a witch.

Ciri additionally wears a Cat Faculty medallion, one thing no longer discussed within the video games however taken at once from Andrzej Sapkowski’s unique guide collection, and a few fanatics consider the printed medallion represents a cat. That stated, The Witcher Saga already has a cat-shaped locket, and it is not anything like the brand new Witcher 4 advert. In reality, none of the present The Witcher medallions within the recreation fit the brand new artwork:

CD Projekt Pink may have created a brand new faculty of Witchers, simply because it did with Letho, in The Witcher 2, which is a part of the Faculty of the Viper. The sport trilogy, whilst in response to The Witcher books and in large part devoted to its canon, tells totally new tales that happen after the occasions of Sapkowski’s paintings, that means that a lot of these innovations are compatible completely into their global.

It’s also moderately conceivable that the find out about have redesigned the locket. Geralt’s seems other within the books in comparison to the Netflix collection, for instance, or even has a relatively other design within the first Witcher recreation in comparison to The Witcher 3.

Even supposing the Netflix collection is an absolutely other canon than the books or video games, the picture proven is in reality seems extra like Vesemir’s image from the anime film The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare. Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor in The Witcher, used to be given this solo film on Netflix, whose identify display displays a decaying model of a wolf medallion that appears slightly like the only proven through CD Projekt Pink.

Evaluating The Witcher 4 teaser to Vesemir’s medallion. Symbol: CD Venture Pink/Netflix

Since Vesemir dies over the process The Witcher 3, a brand new recreation about him would must be set neatly ahead of the occasions of the present trilogy, however a number of clues to Vesemir’s previous exist already within the books and video games. This contains the most important however hardly ever mentioned tournament referred to as the sack of Kaer Morhen, which might shape a dramatic central plot level.

Those are all fan theories, in fact, and CD Projekt Pink most probably may not expose additional information for a very long time. The studio introduced the sport on March 21, simply hours after a fan came upon The Witcher 3’s newest secret, and did not say a lot else aside from that the sport will run on Unreal Engine 5.

CD Projekt Pink remaining launched a mainline Witcher recreation in 2015 with Wild Hunt, however has since launched Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher Stories: Thronebreaker, and Gwent. IGN not too long ago awarded The Witcher 3 a best spot in our Best possible Open International Video games of All Time.