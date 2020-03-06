The Witcher Actor Has Surprising Go-To Jam To Stop ‘Toss A Coin To Your Witcher’ Getting Stuck In His Head

It’s the tune sweeping The Witcher fanbase and dominating the minds of anybody who hears even a micro-second of it. “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” is the breakout hit/earworm that has nestled its means into the very depths of listeners’ ear-drums. If in case you have the tune caught in your head, you aren’t alone. One actor from The Witcher even has a go-to jam to dislodge the tune from his consciousness.