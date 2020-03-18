The Witcher And Game Of Thrones Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Netflix Reacts Quickly

View this put up on Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, at this time, have examined constructive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at residence for so long as it takes. We’re in good well being – I solely have gentle signs of a chilly. There are folks at greater danger for who this virus may be a devastating prognosis, so I urge all of you to be extraordinarily cautious; wash your palms, maintain 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; simply do every part you’ll be able to to cease the virus from spreading. Collectively we will struggle this virus and avert a disaster at our hospitals. Please handle one another, maintain your distance, and keep wholesome! Please go to your nation’s Middle for Illness Management’s web site, and comply with the rules for staying protected and defending not simply yourselves, however our whole neighborhood, and particularly these in danger just like the aged and other people with pre-existing situations. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Because of @panoramaagency