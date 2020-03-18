The Witcher And Game Of Thrones Star Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Netflix Reacts Quickly

Go away a Remark
The previous few days have yielded plenty of actors who’ve examined constructive for the coronavirus pressure referred to as COVID-19. Whereas Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had been a number of the first to disclose their outcomes, Idris Elba and others additionally confirmed that they had examined constructive for coronavirus. Most not too long ago, Game of Thrones vet and present The Witcher star Kristofer Hivju revealed that he has additionally been identified with coronavirus, and Netflix has reacted shortly to take measures that guarantee the security of everybody else concerned.
Manufacturing on Season 2 of The Witcher was not too long ago suspended for 2 weeks attributable to fears over coronavirus. Very shortly after, star Kristofer Hivju revealed that he had examined constructive for it. (Extra on that beneath.) Per Deadline, Netflix introduced will probably be conducting a deep cleansing and disinfection on the Witcher‘s Arborfield Studios units in hopes to eradicate remnants of the virus.
In an emailed memo, The Witcher’s workers members had been suggested that they need to self-quarantine following the manufacturing shutdown. Per the e-mail:
We paused manufacturing previous to turning into conscious of this, however as an additional precaution we might be closing manufacturing places of work and Arborfield instantly and arranging for deep cleansing and disinfection. This implies nobody could have entry to manufacturing places of work or Arborfield throughout that point.
Netflix’s determination to deep-clean The Witcher‘s units as a further precaution is the sensible and accountable factor to do in a case like this. Whereas manufacturing on The Witcher had been placed on pause previous to studying of Kristofer Hivju’s prognosis, it’s positively higher to be protected than sorry, particularly contemplating that actor little doubt got here into contact with a number of crew and forged members whereas engaged on set, presumably passing the virus to others. The memo does, nonetheless, reassure The Witcher workers that the World Well being Group (WHO) “states that the danger of catching COVID-19 from somebody with no signs could be very low,” so there’s hope that nobody else was affected.
Manufacturing on The Witcher Season 2 started in February, with Kristofer Hivju forged to play the character of Nivellen. He took to his Instagram to disclose that he had examined constructive for COVID-19, and that he and his household had been self-isolating again residence in Norway. Nevertheless, he advised followers that he was “in good well being,” whereas solely exhibiting “gentle signs of a chilly.” It’s good to listen to that Hivju’s signs usually are not dire, however he made certain so as to add that there are others who’re much more weak and everybody ought to take precautions to make sure they’re doing no matter attainable to maintain the virus from spreading. Try his put up beneath.
The Witcher was solely one in every of many TV exhibits whose productions have been shut down attributable to coronavirus issues, with studios both suspending filming or closing down for the season fully. NBC’s Superstore and New Amsterdam, for instance, shuttered filming earlier than their respective seasons had been over and gained’t be returning, leaving their storylines open-ended and with out official finales.
We right here at CinemaBlend hope that Kristofer Hivju makes a full restoration, and that all the The Witcher workers is taking precautions and staying protected. Whereas Season 2 has been halted, followers can stream The Witcher Season 1 on Netflix. For extra on what to observe, remember to take a look at our midseason schedule.
Add Comment